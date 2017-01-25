— The Hubbard Eagles finally found their way back into the win column after a 67-51 performance over Lakeview snapped a three-game losing streak.

“Hubbard plays really hard. Their kids play really hard. Coach [Justin Townsend] does a really good job to get them to do that. It was a difference of who played hard and who didn’t,” Lakeview coach Ryan Fitch said.

It was also a difference of one quarter.

Lakeview (7-9, 2-6 AAC White) trailed by seven points entering the final period, but the Eagles (5-10, 2-6 AAC White) didn’t let up.

“We pushed the tempo. We saw them starting to fatigue and we took advantage instead of sitting back with a good lead. We wanted to stay after them and it worked out for us,” Townsend said.

Hubbard capitalized on a 12-3 run to open the fourth quarter and pulled away by as many as 21 points.

“We’ve been talking all year about making that move and we’re hoping this win will propel us moving forward,” Townsend said.