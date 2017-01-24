STRUTHERS — James E. Lanzo has filed to run for Struthers municipal judge.

If elected this November to the part-time position, he would succeed his father, James R. Lanzo, 72, who plans to retire.

The younger Lanzo said he respects his father as a judge, but that he would like to bring a “fresh” perspective to Struthers Municipal Court. The attorney cited plans to modernize the court through video arraignments and an updated computer system to make the court more user-friendly.



If elected, James E. Lanzo would resign from his position as part-time solicitor for the village of Lowellville. Lanzo also has a private practice in Youngstown.

He is so far the only candidate to file for Struthers judge. The filing deadline is next Wednesday for the May 2 primary election.