LIBERTY

The LaBrae boys basketball team likes to run opponents into the ground with the way the Vikings share the ball and quickly get up and down the court, it isn’t a surprise they’re running the table.

Tuesday, Liberty was able to hang around the Associated Press’ No. 2 team in the state for Division III into the third quarter, but LaBrae won, 82-59.

“You’ll see we pride ourselves on running the floor. After the first quarter, teams are usually sticking with us and at the end of the second quarter we just like to push, push and push non-stop,” LaBrae forward Logan Kiser said. “Most teams get tired and can’t keep up with our speed.”

LaBrae won its 13th straight game to stay undefeated for the year. Only Summit Country Day sits above the Vikings in the state poll.