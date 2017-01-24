GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel says it has approved 2,500 West Bank settlement homes.

In a statement from his office today, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman says he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed on the approval "in response to housing needs." He says the majority of the housing units will be built in settlement blocs, areas where most settlers live and which Israel wants to keep under its control under any future peace deal with the Palestinians.

The election of U.S. President Donald Trump has emboldened pro-settlement lawmakers, including Lieberman and Netanyahu. Trump has indicated he will be more sympathetic to Israeli settlement construction.

Much of the international community views settlements as illegal and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Gaza's Hamas rulers warned the U.S. not to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, saying such a step could unleash new violence.

In a statement, the Islamic militant group said a move would "open a new chapter of conflict" and "add fuel to the fire."

Hamas is sworn to Israel's destruction. It has killed hundreds of Israelis in suicide bombings, and fought three wars with Israel since seizing control of Gaza 10 years ago.