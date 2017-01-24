YOUNGSTOWN — A woman who knows one of the people who was killed today in a head on collision on Youngstown-Hubbard Road is in tears.

"I never should have let him leave. I never should have," the woman said through tears.

She had to be supported by a man as she walked away from the accident scene.

The police crime lab and the Mahoning County coroner are at the triple-fatal accident scene in the 2200 block of Youngstown-Hubbard Road (U.S. Route 62) that happened at about 1:30 p.m.

The multiple-vehicle collision took place near the Mahoning Valley Memorial Park cemetery on Youngstown-Hubbard Road within Youngstown near the Hubbard city border.

It is believed that a white Jeep and a smaller, dark-colored car collided head-on. Two occupants of the car were killed as was the driver of the Jeep. A passenger of the Jeep was taken to the hospital.

Police and firefighters are removing bodies from the scene. There are three vans for the body removal team from the coroners office.

Police have closed Youngstown-Hubbard Road in the area of the private prison, and are diverting traffic from the area while an investigation is being conducted.

That investigation is expected to keep that area of the road closed for several hours.