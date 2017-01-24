WARREN — A meeting notice from the Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District says its hiring committee will have a review of candidates for its open director’s position at the start of its meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, followed by interviews with candidates.

The meeting will be in the district’s conference room on Enterprise Drive.

A review of candidates also took place at a gathering of committee members Jan. 17 that the group’s attorney said was not an official meeting because not enough of its members attended. The Vindicator and its attorney disagreed.

Committee members later said the committee had narrowed down its candidates from 24 to about seven, apparently at the Jan. 17 gathering, and planned to interview the finalists Wednesday.

Atty. Greg O’Brien later wrote to The Vindicator, saying the committee on Wednesday would “address any procedural issues” raised by the newspaper at the earlier meeting, but O’Brien did not address whether the earlier gathering was proper.