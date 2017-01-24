JOBS
Campbell schools host Math 24 competition tonight for Mahoning County students



Published: Tue, January 24, 2017 @ 1:40 p.m.

CAMPBELL — Campbell Elementary & Middle School will host the countywide Math 24 Competition for the third year at 6 p.m. tonight.

Each school participating is bringing several groups of students from grades one through nine to compete in a series of math challenges.

The Math 24 Challenge is a tournament-style competition organized around the “24 Game.” The game objective is to use math equations to get to 24 from the numbers provided. Students from several county schools have prepared in class and formed teams to compete in the math competition.

Parents and family members are invited to volunteer or watch the students compete for prizes in the fast-paced math competition.

