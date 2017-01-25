JOBS
Big Ben uncertain about returning



Published: Tue, January 24, 2017 @ 8:50 p.m.

Tomlin says he's not worried his QB will retire

PITTSBURGH (AP) — As a general philosophy, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin treats each individual season as its own unique entity, with no direct through line from one to the next.

Considering his quarterback’s current state of mind, that’s probably a good idea.

While Tomlin believes the Steelers have a “championship caliber” team a couple days removed from an ugly blowout loss to New England in the AFC title game, his franchise’s most important player isn’t guaranteeing a return in 2017.

Roethlisberger said during his weekly appearance on 93.7 The Fan that he needs time to reflect before coming back for a 14th season.

“I’m going to take this offseason to evaluate, to consider all options, to consider health and family and things like that and just kind of take some time away to evaluate next season, if there’s going to be a next season, all those things,” Roethlisberger said.

Roethlisberger will turn 35 in March and is under contract through 2020.

