Published: Tue, January 24, 2017 @ 11:35 p.m.

Tuesday's boys games

Here are Tuesday's area boys basketball scores:

Bristol 52, Grand Valley 28

Carrollton 51, Salem 41

Champion 86, Brookfield 79

Cleveland CC 72, Valley Christian 37

Columbiana 76, Jackson-Milton 73

East 91, Howland 73

Girard 58, Newton Falls 50

Hudson 48, Boardman 32

Hubbard 67, Lakeview 51

LaBrae 82, Liberty 59

Leetonia 69, Heartland Christian 33

Lisbon 84, Mineral Ridge 55

Louisville 56, West Branch 38

Maplewood 72, Southington 39

McDonald 91, East Palestine 69

Poland 70, Niles 48

South Range 79, Sebring 39

Springfield 60, Campbell 56

United 81, Beaver Local 68

Ursuline 77, Massillon 59

Warren JFK 79, Trinity 55

Western Reserve 88, Crestview 42

