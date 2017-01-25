Here are Tuesday's area boys basketball scores:
Bristol 52, Grand Valley 28
Carrollton 51, Salem 41
Champion 86, Brookfield 79
Cleveland CC 72, Valley Christian 37
Columbiana 76, Jackson-Milton 73
East 91, Howland 73
Girard 58, Newton Falls 50
Hudson 48, Boardman 32
Hubbard 67, Lakeview 51
LaBrae 82, Liberty 59
Leetonia 69, Heartland Christian 33
Lisbon 84, Mineral Ridge 55
Louisville 56, West Branch 38
Maplewood 72, Southington 39
McDonald 91, East Palestine 69
Poland 70, Niles 48
South Range 79, Sebring 39
Springfield 60, Campbell 56
United 81, Beaver Local 68
Ursuline 77, Massillon 59
Warren JFK 79, Trinity 55
Western Reserve 88, Crestview 42
