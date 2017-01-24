YOUNGSTOWN — Carla Baldwin, a Mahoning County juvenile court magistrate, file her petitions this afternoon to run for the open Youngstown Municipal Court judicial seat.

Anthony Sertick Jr., the city court magistrate, is also running for the position.

Both will run in the Democratic primary. Feb. 1 is the filing deadline for the May 2 primary.

Judge Robert Milich cannot run for re-election this year because of the state’s age-restriction law on judges.