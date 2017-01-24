JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Baldwin files petitions to run for Youngstown judge



Published: Tue, January 24, 2017 @ 3:05 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Carla Baldwin, a Mahoning County juvenile court magistrate, file her petitions this afternoon to run for the open Youngstown Municipal Court judicial seat.

Anthony Sertick Jr., the city court magistrate, is also running for the position.

Both will run in the Democratic primary. Feb. 1 is the filing deadline for the May 2 primary.

Judge Robert Milich cannot run for re-election this year because of the state’s age-restriction law on judges.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes