YOUNGSTOWN

A student at St. Christine School was in for a surprise today when his father, returning from military service in Bahrain, surprised him in his classroom.

Jason Davis left to serve in the Navy seven months ago. He came home because his wife, Jana, gave birth to their daughter, Jocelyn, on Saturday.

Their 6-year-old son, also named Jason but who goes by J.P., hadn’t seen his father since he left.

When Jason walked into his kindergarten classroom Tuesday afternoon, J.P. screamed “Daddy!” and jumped into his arms.

Jana said the experience was awesome.

She had called J.P.’s teacher, Joann Matune, to say her son would be missing a few days of class, and Matune suggested having Jason surprise his son. She approached St. Christine Principal Walter Carpenter with the idea earlier Tuesday morning.

However, Jason was in for a surprise himself.

Read more about the surprise in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.