TRUMP DAY ONE | Trump to meet car executives



Published: Mon, January 23, 2017 @ 2:16 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will be hosting breakfast at the White House with heads of some of the nation’s largest automobile manufacturers.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that Trump would host executives at Ford, GM and Chrysler the following day.

Trump had made creating American manufacturing jobs a centerpiece of the early days of his term and spoke frequently during the campaign of calling for car manufactures to keep their plants in the United States.

Spicer did not reveal the specific agenda for the meeting.

