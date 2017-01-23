JOBS
TRUMP DAY ONE | 'Skype’ seats added to White House briefing



Published: Mon, January 23, 2017 @ 2:09 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is moving forward with plans to give what it describes as a more “diverse group of journalists” a chance to ask questions at briefings.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer says in his first White House press conference that, beginning later this week, the White House will designate four “Skype seats” in the White House briefing room.

The idea is to provide an opportunity to ask question to a more diverse group of outlets that may not have the resources to hire a Washington correspondent.

The new administration has been discussing a series of potential changes to press operations.

Trump has long had a contentious relationship with the press.

