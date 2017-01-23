JOBS
Report says man had 172 painkillers in car



Published: Mon, January 23, 2017 @ 1:53 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Bond has been set at $15,000 for a Colby Street man who reports said had 172 painkillers and a scale in his car after he was pulled over about 4:15 p.m. Saturday at Hillman Street and West Ravenwood Avenue.

Denzel Case was arraigned on charges of possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension. 

The pills were found after the car was searched before it was being towed because has a suspended license.

