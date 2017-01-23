LORDSTOWN — An informational meeting tonight at Lordstown High School was a chance for the public to learn about the second Clean Energy Future power plant proposed for the Lordstown Industrial Park.

But residents of the Goldner Lane neighborhood just east of the industrial park mostly raised issues about the construction of the first plant that is under way now.

Jamie Moseley, who owns two properties on Goldner, said his biggest concern is a power substation – also referred to as a transfer station or switch yard – being constructed just north of Goldner, about 900 feet from one of his properties.

Moseley said he doesn’t know a lot about the magnetic fields substations give off. “I just know it’s not good to live by them,” he said.

Bill Siderewicz, president of the Clean Energy Future, said, however, electromagnetic forces to be produced by the substation are “well below the standards allowed by the Ohio Department of Health.”

Clean Energy Future is part way through constructing the Lordstown Energy Center, an $890 million gas-powered power plant off Henn Parkway, using cranes stretching hundreds of feet into the air and trucks operating 24 hours a day.

But the company is also preparing to ask the Ohio Power Citing Board and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for authorization to build a second, almost identical, one next door, to be called the Trumbull Energy Center.

