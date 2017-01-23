NILES — City council has begun rescinding and replacing policies instituted by former Mayor Ralph Infante that members describe as “ambiguous and inconsistent.”

In a special meeting tonight, council unanimously approved a “retirant employment policy” and gave first reading to an ordinance that will make overtime pay consistent for several nonunion positions.

Infante was indicted last year on more than 50 counts including bribery and theft in office. Several council members said the policy changes are related to the investigation.

Councilman Steve Papalas, D-at large, said the ex-mayor had enacted his own retire/rehire policy without the authority of council.

“We never voted on this policy when he was mayor,” said Steve Papalas, D-at large. “He never presented any legislation to us.”

Papalas said state auditors have been encouraging Mayor Thomas Scarnecchia and council to change the policies since December.

