Meeting set Wednesday on Austintown school district's open-enrollment data



Published: Mon, January 23, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — The Austintown school district will present data to the community Wednesday about the effects of the district’s open-enrollment policy.

The policy allowing students from outside the district to enroll in Austintown schools has been a controversial topic. The school has 773 open-enrollment students this year. In 2015, 13.6 percent of the district’s students were open-enrollment.

Superintendent Vince Colaluca said district officials have data on attendance, discipline and test scores that compare the outcomes between in-district students and open-enrollment students.

At the most recent school board meeting, Colaluca said there is little difference between the two groups.

The administration also will present data on the financial impact the policy has had on the district.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

