LORDSTOWN — Working at the General Motors Lordstown Complex was the best job Michael Scarnecchia has had since he started working in manufacturing in 2002.

Scarnecchia, 33, had worked just a little more than a year before the shift cut was announced in November, so he knew he would be on the layoff list.

The layoffs began today, the same day President Donald Trump signed an executive order indicating the nation’s withdrawal from the proposed 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership pact.

The president has said he is concerned the TPP does not do enough to protect U.S. jobs.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle were happy with Trump’s decision and with his plans for other trade agreements.

TPP was a multinational trade agreement that threatened to extend restrictive intellectual property (IP) laws across the globe and rewrite international rules on its enforcement.

But while some see Trump’s action as the first salvo toward improving fair trade and preserving American jobs, those laid off at the GM complex now must deal with finding other employment.



“I was immediately concerned knowing that one source of income was disappearing,” said Scarnecchia of Austintown.

He attended the Rapid Response meeting today hosted by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services at the United Auto Workers Local 1714 Hall.

