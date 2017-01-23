POLAND — Dobbins Elementary third-graders traveled back in time through a time tunnel, courtesy of the Poland Historical Society, to view Poland history from the 18th to 21st centuries.

The organization prepared a presentation of the town’s history today for the six third-grade classes.

“We want to preserve the history of the Poland community, and the only way that you can do that is to educate children,” said Larry Baughman, historical society president. “To learn about the history and hopefully pass this on to future generations so that they can continue to have more pride in their community.”

The presentation covered the township’s long history from its founding to the present day. The township was founded in 1796 as the first chartered township in the Connecticut Western Reserve, and the society showed students the types of transportation and how they made iron tools.

