BOARDMAN

The board of education appointed an interim treasurer Monday.

Kimberly Yauman will take over as interim treasurer Feb. 13. Yauman retired from her position as assistant treasurer Dec. 31, 2016.

“Just when she thought she was out, we pulled her back in,” said Timothy Saxton, superintendent.

Yauman will serve until the position is filled or until June 30.

Her salary is determined by the Boardman schools administrative salary schedule. Current treasurer L. Greg Slemons did not have that information Monday.

Slemons is leaving to take a job as chief financial officer for Youngstown City Schools. He has been treasurer for Boardman schools since August 2015.