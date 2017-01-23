AUSTINTOWN — Three McDonald’s employees were held at gunpoint after leaving the restaurant late Sunday, according to a police report.

Two women and a man told police that as they left the McDonald’s at 5524 Mahoning Ave. after closing, they were approached by a black male who pointed a gun at them and demanded money.

The male victim said he dropped his backpack and ran around the building, knocking over one of the female victims in the process. He said he went to a nearby Walgreen’s to have someone call for help.

The suspect reportedly searched his backpack and the woman who had fallen to the ground. After finding no money, he fled.

The reporting officer said police used a dog, but it was not able to track the suspect. The victims gave conflicting reports on whether he was wearing a mask, but agreed he was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com