Associated Press

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is singling out FBI Director James Comey at a reception to thank law enforcement offers and others that helped during his inauguration.

Trump called Comey up to where he was standing to offer a handshake and hug.

He says Comey has "become more famous than me."

Trump was speaking in the Blue Room of the White House to law enforcement officers and other agency heads who'd helped with Friday's festivities.

Trump thanked the officials for their work on the inauguration, saying the day was "such a success and such a safety success."

Earlier today, Trump said he will discuss immigration and renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement when he meets with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

The White House has said the meeting will take place Jan. 31.

Trump ran for office on a pledge to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and have Mexico pay for it. He reiterated that promise following the election, and on Sunday he said Mexico has "been terrific."

The president is also expected to meet soon with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose country is also a partner in NAFTA.

Trump has blamed the three-nation trade pact for disadvantaging American workers and leading companies to move out of the U.S.

This afternoon, the president told his top advisers that they're in the White House to "devote ourselves to the national good."

Trump swore in in his senior White House team during a ceremony in the East Room. He says their work isn't about party or ideology, "it's about serving the American people."

Trump praised his team's talent. But he also joked that if his advisers are not doing their jobs well, "I will let you know."

Vice President Mike Pence joined Trump for the event and carried out the official swearing in.

__Also Trump said he phoned Gov. Nathan Deal of Georgia to express his condolences about those killed by the powerful tornadoes that have ripped through his state.

Trump described the tornadoes as vicious and powerful during remarks in the East Room of the White House during his second full day in office.

He says he'll be speaking with Gov. Rick Scott of Florida later this afternoon.

Deadly weather in the southeast has killed at least 15 people and injured dozens more.