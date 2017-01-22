Staff report

POLAND

For a quarter of a century, Poland Local Schools has had a selfless worker who is receiving state recognition for her effort.

Elinor Zedaker, Poland school board vice president, received a plaque from the Ohio School Boards Association this month at the local board’s reorganization meeting, recognizing her 25 years of service.

Serving through two superintendents, an interim superintendent and more than a dozen board members, she said she witnessed so many life-changing moments and accomplishments. Over time, she had to deal with the biggest rise in technology in academics in decades as well as the evolving diversity of the Poland community.

But to her, changes were inevitable, and as a life-long learner, she only wanted to make sure the district could adapt to those changes.

“My experience has allowed a lot of development along the way because one thing as a board member is, you’re always doing homework, you must always be reading, listening, asking questions,” she said.

She has been a Poland resident for more than 50 years and first started serving the school board in 1991.

