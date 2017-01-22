CANFIELD

Even though 5-year-old Isabella DeSantis of Canfield is a bit too young to drive, she was still able to get her own set of wheels – and her mother couldn’t have been prouder.

“She loves it when kids and adults talk to her and interact with her,” said Kristen DeSantis, who explained that her daughter was diagnosed with Pallister-Killian syndrome.

PKS is a very rare chromosome abnormality that occurs randomly and for no known reason. Characteristics include low muscle tone, a high and arched palate, unusual spacing between the eyes and cognitive and developmental delays, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders website.

Because of PKS, Isabella, who is nonverbal, had to endure spinal, kidney and abdominal surgeries, though she has been doing well of late, Kristen said.

No matter what effects the condition may have on Isabella, she will find it easier to get around. That’s because she was one of seven children with physical challenges who came to Saturday morning’s second annual Go Baby Go workshop at the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, to receive a motorized power-wheel toy car.

Go Baby Go is a national effort to improve the mobility of children age 5 and under who have spina bifida, Down syndrome, PKS, cerebral palsy and other physical challenges.

Volunteering to assemble the vehicles were MCCTC and Youngstown State University students, along with local electricians, instructors, interns and others.