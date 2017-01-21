YOUNGSTOWN

Police arrested two people on weapons charges in separate incidents Thursday.

Bria McCall, 21, was arrested about 6:05 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of Hawthorne Street on the South Side after a fight with another woman.

Reports said before police arrived, a woman there stunned McFall in the stomach with an electronic stun weapon and fled. McCall was sitting in a car when police arrived, and when officers went to search it for a gun, she tried to throw an officer out of the way, reports said.

Police managed to get McCall under control, but as they did several of her family members were on the porch screaming at officers, reports said.

The woman with the stun gun was not found, reports said. Inside the car, police found a pink 9mm handgun.

She was arraigned in municipal court today.

