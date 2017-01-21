WASHINGTON

Mary Theis of Howland was so overcome with emotion during President Donald Trump’s inaugural address that she “had tears in my eyes.”

Theis, who served as Trumbull County chairwoman of Women for Trump, was among the dozens of Mahoning Valley residents to travel to Washington, D.C., for today’s event.

“I felt such a part of history,” she said shortly after the swearing-in ceremony. “I was really thrilled. It was a wonderful and very moving experience.”

Theis was part of a group of Trump supporters from Trumbull County who made the trip to D.C. The group got to the inaugural site around 8 a.m. and found seating shortly thereafter.

Tracey Winbush of Youngstown, who was chairwoman of Trump’s campaign in Mahoning County, said of the president’s address: “It’s a new day. We’re going to give America back to the people and put them first. The government isn’t just for Republicans or just for Democrats. It’s for all citizens of America. People need to take ownership of the country that God has given them.”

Winbush, who was attending her third inaugural, said, “Every American should attend at least one inauguration.”

