TRUMP SWEARING-IN | Trump sworn in as the nation's 45th president



Published: Fri, January 20, 2017 @ 12:00 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath of office of president of the United States to Donald J. Trump at noon on the West Front of the Capitol.

The combative billionaire businessman and television celebrity won election in November over Democrat Hillary Clinton, and today he's leading a profoundly divided country – one that's split between Americans enthralled and horrified by his victory.

The unorthodox politician and the Republican-controlled Congress are already charting a newly conservative course for the nation. And they're promising to reverse the work of the 44th president, Barack Obama.

