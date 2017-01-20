JOBS
TRUMP ADDRESS | Trump says 'right here and right now' for change



Published: Fri, January 20, 2017 @ 12:16 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says change starts "right here and right now."

The new president is using his inaugural address to say it doesn't matter which party controls the government. He says that what matters is "whether our government is controlled by the people."

Trump says the forgotten men and women of the country "will be forgotten no longer."

Trump said that "together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come."

He says Americans have "joined a great national effort to build our country and restore its promise for all people."

"Our country will thrive and prosper again," he said.

