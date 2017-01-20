WASHINGTON (AP) — In his inauguration speech, President Donald Trump is repeating the dark vision and the list of the country's woes that he hit on during the campaign.

The Republican preisdent describes closed factories as "tombstones" that dot the county and says the federal government has spent billions defending "other nations' borders while refusing to defend our own."

The president says the U.S. "will confront hardships but we will get the job done."

He says the oath of office he just took "is an oath of allegiance to all Americans" and said that the country will share "one glorious destiny."

He says he will govern the country by putting America first.

Trump is saying in his first speech as president that "from this day forward, a new vision will govern our hand" and that "from this day forward it's going to be only America first."

Trump says that every decision he makes, on issues from trade to taxes to immigration and foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and families.

He says "We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries" taking American jobs.

Trump says that under his leadership, America "will start winning like never before."

Trump says Americans came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement "the likes of which the world has never seen before."

Trump says the United States exists to serve its citizens.

He says Americans want great schools, safe neighborhoods and good jobs.

But he says too many people face a different reality: rusted-out factories, a bad education system, crime, gangs and drugs.

Trump says the "carnage stops right here and right now."