WARREN

Bresha Meadows and her supporters got another victory Friday as prosecutors dropped a Serious Youthful Offender specification that would have left her eligible for sanctions past age 21.

Bresha, 15, is charged with aggravated murder in the early July 28, 2016, shooting death of her father at their home on Hunter Street Northwest.

A long pretrial hearing was conducted mostly in chambers, but Judge Pamela Rintala said prosecutors are dropping that specification. She also set May 22 as the start date for her trial, if a trial becomes necessary.

“The Serious Youthful Offender specification is not going to be utilized,” Bresha’s attorney, Ian Friedman explained. “What that means is this will be handled solely as a juvenile matter. It will not be handled, it cannot be sanctioned, as an adult offense should a sanction be imposed.”

It means Bresha cannot be detained past age 21, Friedman said. A few months ago, Bresha and her supporters learned prosecutors would not seek to try her as an adult, another victory, because adult sanctions could have included a life prison sentence.

