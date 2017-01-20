JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Struthers Elementary School hosts literacy night Tuesday



Published: Fri, January 20, 2017 @ 12:50 p.m.

STRUTHERS — Struthers Elementary School, 520 Ninth St., will host a literacy night Tuesday for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students and their families.

Other sponsors of the event, which will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m., include the United Way and the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

During the event, parents will have the opportunity to register their children for kindergarten next fall.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes