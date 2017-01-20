STRUTHERS — Struthers Elementary School, 520 Ninth St., will host a literacy night Tuesday for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students and their families.

Other sponsors of the event, which will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m., include the United Way and the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

During the event, parents will have the opportunity to register their children for kindergarten next fall.