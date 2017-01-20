MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials and lawmakers lauded Donald Trump's inauguration today, hoping it will herald a period of better ties with the United States, while revelers in Moscow and elsewhere gathered for celebrations as bar and club owners sought to cash in on public excitement.

Trump's promises to fix ravaged relations with Moscow have elated Russia's political elite following spiraling tensions with Washington over the Ukrainian crisis, the war in Syria and allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. elections.

While Trump's policy toward Russia is unclear yet, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that "we are hoping that reason will prevail."

"We are ready to do our share of the work in order to improve the relationship," Medvedev said on Facebook.

A hundred Trump sympathizers, nationalist activists and spin doctors gathered at a hipster party location several hundred meters away from the Kremlin to celebrate.