BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALDERMAN, SUMMER EVE 6/15/1978 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

ALLEN, DEZ'MEON 4/4/1998 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons



ARMSTRONG, JESSICA M 7/18/1989 HUMILITY OF MARY HEALTH PARTNERS PD Arrest Of Probationer



BECKWITH, DENNIS W 12/19/1974 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Trafficking in Drugs



BOYD, ROBERT W 4/1/1970 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



BRANT, WILLIAM R 10/4/1968 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Suspension of license for drug or OVI offense

DETORO, ANTHONY SCOTT 2/21/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Having Physical Control of Vehicle While Under The Influence

DICKERSON, SHRIE NICOLE 11/27/1989 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Failure to Appear; Issuance of Warrant



EVERHART, JEREMY JOSEPH 7/9/1984 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



FINOCHIO, TOBIAS M 6/2/1978 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Trafficking in Drugs

GARCIA, LUIS DANNY 3/19/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

GREEN, AYANA C 6/27/1979 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

GREEN, JALAZIA 5/26/1996 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

HARSCH, KATRINA DENISE 6/27/1978 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



HAWTHORNE, CYRUS WENDELL III 10/29/1982 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



HIMES, WILLIAM J 3/10/1971 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Parole Violation



HORVATOVICH, LAUREN MARIE 12/1/1989 Theft



JOHNSON, ROBERT MATTHEW 6/18/1945 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



KENNEDY, JAMES III 2/13/1993 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Sex Offender Failure To Provide Change Of Address Or Registration Of Address

KENNEDY, THOMAS 10/18/1994 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Trafficking in Drugs



KESLAR, TROY THOMAS 6/14/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Endangering Children



KING, EDWARD ANTONIO 2/3/1980 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Damaging/Endangering

MAYER, TIFFANY MARIE 9/22/1971 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Assault



MCCALL, BRIA 2/16/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle



MINER, DOUGLAS MARTIN 3/2/1973 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Pandering Obscenity



MONTALVO, FRANK 12/4/1967 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Aggravated Assault



NYARDY, RYAN NICHOLAS 5/28/1980 SPRINGFIELD POLICE DEPT. Failure to Appear; Issuance of Warrant

RIVERA, SERGIO R 5/8/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

SCOTT, TYRON TESHAWN 1/26/1997 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

TIMLIN, JOSHUA DAVID 8/16/1984 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

TISONE, JOSEPH RONALD JR 11/6/1961 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence

VANTASSEL, ROBERT EUGENE 10/5/1983 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice



WEAVER, TREVON DWIGHT 11/25/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Parole Violation

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ANDERSON, SAMMY FRENCHHALL JR 7/9/1995 12/10/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BETTS, RAYMOND S 3/9/1983 12/29/2016 TIME SERVED



BOWSER, RACHEL MARIE 10/10/1974 1/17/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



CAMPBELL, CINDY 1/19/1966 12/24/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



CARLSON, ERIK A 10/5/1987 9/28/2016 TIME SERVED



ELERICK, ERIC R 12/18/1975 1/15/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



FERTIG, SARAH L 10/19/1972 1/13/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

FLEISCHER, GREGORY A 3/31/1957 7/26/2016 TIME SERVED

GARLAND, STEVEN A 11/6/1975 1/15/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



GLEEN, JERRY 3/16/1987 1/20/2017 TIME SERVED



HARDY, JAYJUANE L 6/29/1973 1/20/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



JIMENEZ, ABIGAIL 7/28/1998 1/16/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



JOHNSON, KENNETH DASHAWN LAMONT 11/22/1994 11/2/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



MCGINNIS, TROY 1/30/1988 9/13/2016 TIME SERVED



NEELEY, ANNASTASIA LYNSIE 4/19/1997 12/28/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

RYAN, GARY EUGENE 11/6/1986 1/18/2017 BONDED OUT



SANOR, BRANDON K 11/25/1985 1/18/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SYKES JR., LEONARD LLEWELLYN 6/27/1973 1/19/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WHITE, ROBERT ALAN JR 5/21/1987 1/16/2017 BONDED OUT