CANFIELD

Judge Anthony D’Apolito visited C.H. Campbell Elementary on Friday to talk to fourth-graders about making good decisions.

He told students to listen to their conscience, to be kind to others and to avoid doing drugs.

“If you can start a conversation about these important issues when kids are this young, you’re laying groundwork for future conversations,” Judge D’Apolito said.

The judge mentioned some of the cases he oversees in the Mahoning County Common Pleas court, including one concerning a recent murder that occurred during a drug deal.

He acknowledged that these are topics many people may refrain from bringing up with fourth-graders, but he said thinking we can wait to discuss these matters with children is probably naive.

“I just know that kids are being exposed to things at a younger age,” he said.

Prior to being elected to the court, Judge D’Apolito served as a magistrate in the Mahoning County Juvenile Court. He came into contact with juveniles facing drug offenses on a daily basis.

He said he would rather err on the side of caution and have these conversations a little earlier.

