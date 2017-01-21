WASHINGTON

The Senate moved swiftly Friday to confirm two retired generals as President Donald Trump’s picks for top national security posts, putting pieces of the new administration’s team in place shortly after the inauguration ceremony.

Retired Marine Gen. James N. Mattis was confirmed as Defense secretary, on a vote of 98-1

Mattis was expected to be sworn in later this evening by Vice President Mike Pence, and be in place at the Pentagon on Saturday.

For Homeland Security, retired Marine Gen. John F. Kelly was confirmed 88-11.

But Democrats stalled the confirmation of Trump’s CIA nominee as they press for continued investigations of Russia’s intervention in the November election.

A vote is expected early next week on Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Kan., to head the Central Intelligence Agency.

“Makes no sense to leave the post open,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Pompeo has not faced steep resistance from Democrats, but they are pressuring for further vetting and assurances that he will continue the Russian investigation that began under President Barack Obama.

Only one lawmaker, Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, D-N.Y., opposed Mattis.

Even though Democrats, as the minority party, do not have the votes to block Trump’s choices, they can delay confirmation as the new president tries to assemble his team.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York has called Trump’s picks a “swamp Cabinet” as Democrats press for fuller disclosure of the nominees personal finances and work history.