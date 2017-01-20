HOUSTON (AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, remained hospitalized in Houston today, a family spokesman said.

The 92-year-old former president is being treated for breathing difficulties stemming from pneumonia. He was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital last weekend for shortness of breath but was later moved to intensive care when physicians put in a breathing tube.

He remained in intensive care today, family spokesman Jim McGrath said. No other updates were immediately available, but McGrath said Thursday he was hopeful the nation's 41st president could be discharged from the ICU in a few days.

McGrath said former first lady Barbara Bush also remained hospitalized today, after spending her second night at the hospital. The 91-year-old checked into the same hospital Wednesday for treatment of bronchitis. She reported feeling much better Thursday after receiving medication and rest.

