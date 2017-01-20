BOARDMAN — Police arrested a township man Thursday who they accused of punching his 14-year-old daughter.

According to a police report, Robert Boyd, 46, of Boardman, told police he was attempting to discipline his daughter for being disrespectful to her bus driver when she began throwing things.

The victim told police her father had hit her with a closed fist and choked her. A witness provided police with video of the incident.

Boyd was placed under arrest for domestic violence. He will appear Tuesday in Mahoning County Area Court.