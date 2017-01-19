YOUNGSTOWN

“Everyone has the power of greatness. Not for fame, but for greatness. Because greatness is determined by service,” said the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

That was a message in his “I Have A Dream,” speech given Aug. 28, 1963 — and also was the message at the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Breakfast Thursday morning. Students, professors and community members filled the Chestnut Room in Kilcawley Center to commemorate his life.

Sophomore student Damon Foster said he was overjoyed by the togetherness shown at the breakfast.

Gabi Gessler, president of the Student Government Association, introduced school, city and community leaders including YSU President Jim Tressel, Youngstown Mayor John A. McNally and keynote speaker Rochelle Robinson.

Robinson, a former YSU student, Youngstown South Side native and first African American mayor of Douglasville, Ga., reminisced about the highs and lows in her journey to victory to the crowd of 300.

