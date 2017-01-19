YOUNGSTOWN

Local theater groups joined a nationwide show of solidarity on Thursday evening by lighting a “ghostlight” outside their facilities.

Members and supporters of the Youngstown Playhouse, the Rust Belt Theater Company and members of Youngstown State University’s theater program participated in the Ghostlight Project, a national demonstration outside of theaters to promote inclusion and compassion.

A group of about 50 people gathered in the parking lot of the Youngstown Playhouse, many wearing signs that allowed them to identify who they are and what they are fighting for.

The project called for participants nationwide to light up their own personal light at 5:30 p.m, as a show of solidarity.

At the Youngstown Playhouse, attendees lit their phones, lighters, flashlights and lanterns before the theater’s “ghostlight” was lit outside the playhouse.

Though it wasn’t addressed directly at either the event or on the Ghostlight Project’s official website, the event was held on the eve of president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

