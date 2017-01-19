YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s board of control signed a contract today with the school district to remove asbestos and demolish the former Harrison Elementary School.

Under the deal, the school district will pay $93,035 to the city for the work.

The abatement starts Jan. 31 and will take about two weeks to finish immediately followed by the demolition of the former school, which should also take about two weeks.

A Nov. 5 fire at the school building on Commonwealth Avenue on the city’s East Side started in the gymnasium, causing extensive damage.

Also, the board agreed to pay $24,624 to MS Consultants of Youngstown to create a map of the city’s water system to identify areas that are likely to contain lead pipes and solder.

