YOUNGSTOWN — The first of two people who pleaded guilty to using and providing drugs in July to a man who died after an overdose was sentenced to probation.

Judge Lou D'Apolito sentenced Marisha Robinson, 26, this morning in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The sentence was recommended by prosecutors and a pre-sentence investigation.

Jesse Kellum, 28, is expected to receive the same sentence for the July 20 death of Matthew Godfrey, who was found dead of a heroin overdose in a McCartney Road home that belonged to Robinson.

Kellum will be sentenced shortly.

Godfrey's mother spoke at the hearing, showing the judge pictures of her son and crying at times during the sentencing.

