Warning: Hubbard residents beware of utility scam



Published: Thu, January 19, 2017 @ 3:21 p.m.

HUBBARD — Police are urging residents not to fall for a scam targeting utility customers.

Officials say scammers claiming to be city employees have been calling residents. The scammer will then say the resident has an overdue utility bill and ask for payment information over the phone.

The city does not take utility payments over the phone and has no plans to do so in the future.

If you receive a call that seems to be a scam, call police at 330-534-1133.

