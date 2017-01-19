YOUNGSTOWN

The challenge of renovating the downtown YMCA building was immense, but necessary.

Since 1915, the Central YMCA on Champion Street has been a part of the downtown city life.

Now, with a $5 million renovation, it will be a part of the downtown’s renaissance.

“We are a part of the fabric of this community,” said Tom Gacse, president and chief executive officer of the downtown YMCA.

The community celebrated the renovation with a ribbon-cutting ceremony today.

“We are committed to downtown,” Gacse said.

Gacse took on the CEO title at the start of this year. Before that, he was a YMCA board member for 18 years and chairman from 2015-2016. He recalled back in 2012 when board members got together to decide what to do with the downtown building. Instead of relocating, as many downtown YMCA locations have, the board decided to stick with the city and renovate.

“That was critical,” said Mike Shaffer, executive director of the downtown YMCA on the need to stay downtown.

