VIENNA

Dan Dickten, Western Reserve Port Authority aviation director, said Thursday he never harassed either of the two former female employees who received payouts from the port authority’s insurance company.

“It was not proven nor will it be proven because it didn’t happen,” Dickten, in a statement, said of allegations contained in letters to the port authority from an attorney representing both women.

Dickten said the letters “contained nothing more than wild allegations and misinformation that were never proven.”

Language in both agreements also says the agreement is “the compromise of a doubtful and disputed claim,” that the port authority “specifically denies any violation of [the woman’s] rights,” and is being entered into “merely to avoid litigation and buy ... peace.”

On Wednesday, the port authority approved a settlement with former employee Andrea Hoffman that paid her $30,000 to drop legal action her attorney threatened to file against the port authority board.

The agreement also resolves additional claims Hoffman lodged against the port authority alleging wrongful termination from her job.

In July, the port authority approved a $40,000 insurance settlement with former port authority administrative assistant Lauren Iaderosa, who complained of being harassed sexually and in other ways while on the job.

The agreements contain a provision preventing the women or the board from issuing any communications that disparage the other party or harms their reputation.

