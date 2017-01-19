LIBERTY — Township police are investigating a substitute teacher for reported improper conduct.

Schools Superintendent Stanley Watson said the district contacted police Tuesday. A student had reported the substitute to a principal Tuesday, Watson said. He declined to elaborate on the nature of the allegations, citing an ongoing investigation.

Watson said the teacher had worked in several district buildings, but had most recently worked at Liberty High School. The substitute will not return to the district while the inquiry is pending.

“We work closely with our local police and I have 100 percent confidence that they will find out what happened,” Watson said.