COLUMBUS (AP) — A 28-foot mural depicting Ohio’s native plant life and four seasons is going on public display at a downtown state office tower, as the state begins replacing the building’s extensive public art collection.

The mural will be the first new piece of public art displayed at the Rhodes Tower since its opening 45 years ago. It’s set for unveiling later today.

The Ohio Department of Administrative Services says an initiative to gradually replace the art collection began in 2015 through a voluntary relationship with the mural’s creator, Columbus artist Mandi Caskey. The collection consists of more than 75 pieces of media by Ohio artists.

The mural is located on an observation deck on the 40th floor. That area is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.