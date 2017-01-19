YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners approved a $130,840 agreement with MS Consultants Inc. of Youngstown to provide right-of-way acquisition services for the widening of Western Reserve Road from Hitchcock Road to Market Street.

Actual construction for the $6 million widening project will start in 2019, 2020 or 2021 and likely won’t be completed in a single construction season, said county Engineer Patrick Ginnetti at Thursday’s meeting.

Two-way traffic will be maintained during construction in the area that forms the boundary between Boardman and Beaver townships, he said.

The commissioners also passed a resolution of necessity to buy three Ford 2017 Police Special sport utility vehicles for the county sheriff’s office, and recognized Martin Loney, the new Western Reserve Port Authority board chairman, for being the first chairman of that board from Mahoning County in more than 10 years.

