Mahoning commissioners approve pact for widening Western Reserve Road



Published: Thu, January 19, 2017 @ 11:05 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County commissioners this morning approved a $130,840 agreement with MS Consultants Inc. of Youngstown to provide right-of-way acquisition services for the widening of Western Reserve Road from Hitchcock Road to Market Street in Boardman.

The commissioners also passed a resolution of necessity to buy three Ford 2017 Police Special sport utility vehicles for $34,025 each from Lebanon Ford under a state purchasing contract.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

