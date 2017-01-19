YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County commissioners this morning approved a $130,840 agreement with MS Consultants Inc. of Youngstown to provide right-of-way acquisition services for the widening of Western Reserve Road from Hitchcock Road to Market Street in Boardman.

The commissioners also passed a resolution of necessity to buy three Ford 2017 Police Special sport utility vehicles for $34,025 each from Lebanon Ford under a state purchasing contract.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com