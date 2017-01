BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ABANATHEY, JAMES T 6/20/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Having Weapons While Under Disability

ADAMS, JAMES THOMAS 7/12/1977 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

ALDERMAN, SUMMER EVE 6/15/1978 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

CARKIDO, MARIA A 5/15/1980 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court

DETORO, ANTHONY SCOTT 2/21/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Having Physical Control of Vehicle While Under The Influence



DICARLO, JACOB T 8/1/1980 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation

DODSON, AMAEFURA 9/22/1984 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Misuse of Credit Card



GRABAN, BRUCE JAMES 8/9/1984 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice



HANLON, LAUREN 4/2/1960 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Receiving Stolen Property



HAWTHORNE, CYRUS WENDELL III 10/29/1982 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

HODGES, RICKY 8/19/1998 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

KENNEDY, THOMAS 10/18/1994 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Trafficking in Drugs

NYARDY, RYAN NICHOLAS 5/28/1980 SPRINGFIELD POLICE DEPT. Fail To Apear On A PR Bond

PIZARRO, RUDDY ANTONIO FLORES 11/25/1982 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Menacing

RIBARICH AL-TAWEEL, JENNIFER L 11/20/1978 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft- Firearm Or Dangerous Ordnance

RODRIGUEZ, PEDRO LUIS 12/31/1992 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Burglary

RYAN, GARY EUGENE 11/6/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

SANOR, BRANDON K 11/25/1985 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation

SYKES JR., LEONARD LLEWELLYN 6/27/1973 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Obstructing Official Business

TAYLOR, DAVID LEE 5/21/1957 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

38614 BETTS, RAYMOND S 3/9/1983 12/29/2016 TIME SERVED

BLEGGI, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER JR 7/23/1992 12/1/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



BOWSER, RACHEL MARIE 10/10/1974 1/17/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



BOYD, RICHARD HARRIS 7/20/1970 1/17/2017 BONDED OUT



BROOKS, MAURICE JAMES 12/15/1986 10/4/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



BULLS, MYRTRIECE JONNAE 3/9/1997 1/18/2017 BONDED OUT



BUSSE, TRICIA L 8/6/1979 1/18/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

CARLSON, ERIK A 10/5/1987 9/28/2016 TIME SERVED



FLEISCHER, GREGORY A 3/31/1957 7/26/2016 TIME SERVED



FONTANEZ, JOSE I 5/10/1985 1/15/2017 BONDED OUT



FORNORE, ALONZO ROSS 5/23/1977 11/11/2016 TIME SERVED

GIBSON, EDWARD OGDEN JR 7/9/1997 1/13/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

GLENN, MELVIN L 11/1/1966 10/18/2016 TIME SERVED

HABIB, DEVIN M 5/24/1986 10/10/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HARDY, JAYJUANE LEONARD 6/29/1972 1/17/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

HASLEY, BRANDON 2/5/1993 1/18/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

HAVRILLA, DAVID 10/9/1988 1/14/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

HERNS, FRANKLIN C 3/5/1993 1/18/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

HOON, DARRYLL R SR 1/24/1972 1/5/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

JACKSON, XAVIER 2/24/1998 1/17/2017 TIME SERVED

JOHNSON, KENNETH DASHAWN LAMONT 11/22/1994 11/2/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

JOYCE, MICHELLE 2/24/1978 1/17/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

MAGBY, RONALD PHILLIP 12/18/1958 4/4/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

MCGINNIS, TROY 1/30/1988 9/13/2016 TIME SERVED

MCGUIRE, KENNETH PAUL JR 6/30/1952 1/12/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



MIHALY, JOSEPH J 11/17/1986 11/19/2016 BONDED OUT

MORTON, ANTHONY JAMES II 4/26/1984 9/8/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

MYERS, JONATHAN EVERTT 2/7/1990 1/5/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



OLSON, RAYMOND L 9/9/1989 1/4/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



PUTNAM, REX A II 5/16/1980 12/5/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

RIDDLE, JASMINE NICOLE 7/5/1981 1/4/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



ROOD, JEREMIAH FLOYD 9/17/1985 1/18/2017 RELEASED

ROY, ASHLEY NICHOLE 10/4/1993 1/18/2017 BONDED OUT

SEWELL, MARTINO CHAUNCEY 11/3/1996 1/13/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SMITH, TYHESHA M 8/3/1977 1/18/2017 BONDED OUT

STONE, JOSEPH E 8/29/1967 1/1/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

SYKES JR., LEONARD LLEWELLYN 6/27/1973 1/17/2017 BONDED OUT

TUCHEK, VINCENT B 9/21/1970 1/14/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

WILLIAMSON, JAMES WOODY 2/6/1983 11/29/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

WRIGHT, RIKYA 6/7/1998 1/10/2017 BONDED OUT