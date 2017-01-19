CAMPBELL

City Council President George Levendis has called for a temporary freeze on “nonessential” spending.

Levendis, who chairs the finance committee, expressed concern this week about a potential year-end deficit of about $84,000 in the general fund. Those numbers derive from Finance Director Michael Evanson’s projected 2017 appropriations and expenditures.

Council passed a budget this week with $3,156,569 appropriated for the general fund and $9,812,837 appropriated overall. Levendis, however, said council would need to amend the budget in order to avoid going into the red by the end of 2017. He added that he believed the necessary adjustments would be possible, but urged city leaders to curb spending in the interim.

To address the issue, council will convene for a special finance meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday.

